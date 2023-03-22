KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 22, 2023 / 04:02 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 / 04:02 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Roqui Theus takes us on a romantic stroll through the Bellagio Conservatory’s new spring display, “Giardino Dell’ Amore!” This season, the garden is enchanting visitors through May 20th with the magic of love and Italy.
