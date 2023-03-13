KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 04:41 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 04:41 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Luenell is the original bad girl of comedy and she will be appearing at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club every Sunday and Monday. Luenell joined the show to talk about her upcoming performances!
