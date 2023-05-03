Las Vegas(KLAS)-St. Jude’s Ranch For Children is hosting it’s 7th annual “Wine Women & Shoes” Fundraiser at The Westgate this Sunday from 1-5p.m. Guests can expect wine tasting, designer shopping, a Macy’s fashion show, and auction, and more. Dr. Christina vela, CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch and star of Reckless In Vegas, Michael Shapiro joined Las Vegas now to invite the community!

To register, head to www.23.Givesmart.Com.