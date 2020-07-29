The 5 Tournament is a men VS women hoops tourney

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Small dog rescued from 131-degree car in California; owner arrested
Top Stories
Local businesses expected to take big hit now that CES will be virtual in 2021
Video
Social media platforms scrub false COVID-19 video pushed by President Trump
CCSD partners with Nevada Department of Education to transform curriculum for distance education
TRAFFIC ALERT: McCarran Airport access ramp from westbound 215 to close Wednesday to drivers at 6:30 a.m.
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 28th
Video
Top Stories
Our summer temps just keep cookin’
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, July 27th
Video
Thunderstorms tease us before the big heat returns
Video
Hurricane Douglas swirling off Maui, bears down on Hawaii
Photos: Hanna leaves behind trail of damage in South Texas
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden welcomed to Vegas with custom Ford Mustang
Gallery
VGK GAME SCHEDULE: Where, how to watch Golden Knights exhibition and round-robin games
Golden Knights prepare for playoffs in NHL hub in Edmonton
Video
NFL preseason games canceled, commissioner says
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Gr8 School Supply Drive
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Pain relief with gentle chiropractic
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Nash on losing stubborn fat and keeping it off
Video
Wellness summer essential products for the whole family
Video
The 5 Tournament is the first ever 5 on 5 Men VS. Women basketball tournament
Video
Tour The Las Vegas Ballpark through August
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The 5 Tournament is a men VS women hoops tourney
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jul 29, 2020 / 05:34 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2020 / 05:34 AM PDT
The championship game is Wednesday night at The Orleans Arena
Trending Stories
Governor Sisolak issues Emergency Directive in support of a safe return to Nevada school buildings
$600 unemployment payments late due to system error, DETR says; payment could be last of FPUC
Video
Gov. Sisolak says bars in Clark, three other counties will remain closed for now during COVID-19 update
Video
Social media platforms scrub false COVID-19 video pushed by President Trump
CES 2021 Goes Virtual: Announcement hurts convention workers, companies relying on trade shows for business
Video