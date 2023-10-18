Las Vegas(KLAS)-The NF Hope Concert brings together entertainment-loving philanthropists to raise much needed funding to fight against a disorder called Neurofibromatosis. NF Hope Concert founders Jeff Leibow, his wife Melody, and their daughter Emma stopped by Las Vegas Now to explain how they are helping bring light to this often misunderstood condition Sunday at The Smith Center. For tickets and more information, head to thesmithcenter.com/nfhope.