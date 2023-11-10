CRISPY PARMESAN DUTCH YELLOW POTATOES

I love Autumn, and one of my favorite parts of this time of year is the hearty warming, comfort foods that you begin to cook that are in season. LIKE POTATOES!!!! This recipe is non-complicated and your loved ones will keep asking over and over again for you to make it. Consider adding extra garlic if that is what your family likes. Mine does!!!! Enjoy!!

And remember, my favorite Dutch Yellow Potatoes and Garlic always come from @melissasproduce! The best!

Serves: 6

Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

• 4 Dutch Yellow potatoes

• 4 Tbsp. melted butter

1/3 c. grated Parmesan cheese

½ tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. ground pepper

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. fresh minced rosemary

2 cloves minced garlic

2 tsp. chopped chives for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°

Clean your potatoes well and then dry. Slice your potatoes in half width wise. Next score the flat side of the potatoes in a waffle like pattern.

Combine all ingredients except the chives in a mixing bowl. Stir making it all into a paste. Spoon about a Tablespoon of the paste onto the flat side of the potato and smooth evenly. Place flat side down into a baking dish keeping that tucked together nice and tightly.

Bake for 25 minutes or so. And then eat the deliciousness.

Remember: “Spread Love Like Butter” Enjoy!

Enjoy!

SAVORY STUFFING WAFFLES

By Melissas Corporate Chef

I love Thanksgiving and this is so fun! The best morning after snack ever! Try this with eggs on top! Enjoy! Remember, “Spread Love Like Butter”.

Serves: 2-4

Total Time: 10 Minutes

Ingredients:

• 4 cups leftover stuffing, crumbled

• ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

• 2 large eggs, beaten

• ½ cup turkey broth

• Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing

• Leftover cranberry sauce, for serving

• Leftover gravy, for serving

Directions: