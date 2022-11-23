THANKSGIVING BUTTER BOARD

I love Thanksgiving! It is my favorite holiday. I love the traditions of what we cook just once a year. But, appetizers are always the wild card. They change yearly based on what is in style for the year. This butter board is so much fun and so delicious. Enjoy!!

Serves: 8

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb. butter

3 Tbsp. honey

4-6 dollops of fig preserves or jam

A handful of chopped Marcona Almonds

1/4 c. pomegranate seeds

A large sprinkle of sea salt flakes

6-8 sage leaves

1-2 Tbsp. diced small rosemary and thyme leaves

Edible flowers chopped

On the side for the scooping:

Sliced pears

Sliced radishes preferably watermelon radishes

Sea salt crackers

Fresh whole wheat bread sliced thick and toasted

Directions:

Bring the butter to room temperature. Using an offset spatula, spread the butter evenly and thickly over the board. Using the nose of the spatula make divots in a row and then divot in between each divot on the next row alternating all the way down the board you are using.

Next add the fig Jam into the divots in about every 5 butter divots unevenly throughout the board. Drizzle on the honey. Sprinkle the almonds and pomegranate seeds evenly over the butter. Next sprinkle generously with sea salt

In the Autumn I use sage leaves, but in the summer, you could use basil or mint. Sprinkle the diced rosemary and thyme. Finish with edible flowers.

Place all your dipping crackers and fruit and veggies on the side for your enjoyment!

Enjoy!