Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tao Group Hospitality’s pool season begins on March 3 and the Director of VIP Marketing, Chris Trillo helps kick it off.

TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas:

Opens March 3, 2023

Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to close

Open on Thursdays starting March 16

Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas:

Opens March 3, 2023

Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to close

Open on Thursdays starting March 16

Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino:

Opens March 3, 2023

Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 11 a.m. to close

Open on Mondays starting March 13

Open on Thursdays starting March 16.