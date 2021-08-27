Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Cyber Safe Parents
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
BestReviews
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Nellis detonates old munitions after warning public of loud explosions on Wednesday
Top Stories
Guns N’ Roses brings rockin’ show to Allegiant Stadium tonight
Nevada tenants: Don’t panic and have a plan if eviction comes, experts say
What’s Driving You Crazy? – More traffic lights in Centennial Hills
Video
A very hot last weekend of August
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
A very hot last weekend of August
Video
Top Stories
Hazy skies and extra-hot temperatures
Video
Top Stories
The brown smoky haze lingers today
Video
The smoky haze is back today
Video
A beautiful day before smoke and haze return
Video
UPDATE: Henri soaks Northeast, knocks out power to 100K customers
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Knights announce plans for Fan Fest September 16 Downtown LV
Raiders expected to rest starters in final preseason game
Video
Raiders prep for final preseason game Sunday against 49ers
Video
Raiders acquire LB Denzel Perryman from Panthers
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Saying goodbye to Ryan Reaves
Video
Top Stories
Findlay Acura and Spread the Word Nevada are getting books to children
Video
Top Stories
An update on Vegas housing with Palacios Realty
Video
Talking bunion correction with Treace Medical Concepts
Video
MomSplaining Disney princesses, BTS tour postponement and pumpkin spice
Video
The Pledge for August 26th
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Talking bunion correction with Treace Medical Concepts
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Aug 27, 2021 / 05:12 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2021 / 05:12 AM PDT
For more info visit
FixMyToe.com
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: Top water users in the Las Vegas valley revealed
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas terror suspect had painting of Osama bin Laden on wall, various bomb-making components found in home
Video
I-Team: ‘We have enough… to kill a pack of elephants,’ texts detail claims of firefighters’ drug trade before mother’s overdose death
Video
I-Team: Viewers respond with donations for evicted woman sleeping in car with her pets
Video
I-Team: Man accused of opening fire on Strip speaks out in jailhouse interview
Video
I-Team: What one of the biggest water users in the Las Vegas valley is doing to change
Video
I-Team: Tenants, landlords grapple with CHAP issues, express frustrations
Video
Trending Stories
$1 million grand prize winner for Vax Nevada Days announced
Video
I-Team: Woman, 82, found buried in Las Vegas backyard was beaten, stabbed
Video
CCSD staff member accused of sharing offensive COVID post on social media
Video
Nevada casinos hit big with record win, with money returning to the Las Vegas Strip
NEW: COVID-19 test positivity falling again, more cases outside of Clark County
Gallery