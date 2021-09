Sickies Garage Burgers and Brew makes a special Silver and Black themed burger on this edition of Tailgate Treats sponsored by Sysco.

9th Island Punch from Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Recipe makes 1 Gallon batch; serve in a pitcher

6 ounces Malibu Rum

12 ounces White Rum

6 ounces Lime Juice

3 ounces Grenadine

50 ounces of Pineapple Juice

50 ounces of Orange Juice