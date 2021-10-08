Tailgate Treats Recipe: Goat cheese salad with strawberry vinaigrette

Recipe provided by Chimera Golf Club

Goat Cheese Salad :

Spring mix lettuce

Roasted red beets ( cubed and roasted )

Roasted yellow beets 9 cubed and roasted )

Apple wedges

Strawberries ( split in half )

Pecans ( Glazed )

Goat cheese ( shape into balls and bread with panko crumbs ) fry to a golden brown.

Strawberry Vinaigrette:

1 Cup EVOO.

½ Cup red wine vinegar

1 Tsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbls. Honey

10 Strawberries ( green top removed split in half )

Place all ingredients in food processor and puree for one minute or until dressing has emulsified.

