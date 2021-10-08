Tailgate Treats Recipe: Goat cheese salad with strawberry vinaigrette

Recipe provided by Chimera Golf Club
Goat Cheese Salad :
Spring mix lettuce
Roasted red beets ( cubed and roasted )
Roasted yellow beets 9 cubed and roasted )
Apple wedges
Strawberries ( split in half )
Pecans ( Glazed )
Goat cheese ( shape into balls and bread with panko crumbs ) fry to a golden brown.
Strawberry Vinaigrette:
1 Cup EVOO.
½ Cup red wine vinegar
1 Tsp. Dijon mustard
2 Tbls. Honey
10 Strawberries ( green top removed split in half )
Place all ingredients in food processor and puree for one minute or until dressing has emulsified.