Tailgate Treats Recipe: Coctel de Camaron

Recipe provided by Chimera Golf Club

Coctel de Camaron:

1 Avocado ( diced )

1 English cucumber ( diced )

5 Tomatoes ( diced )

½ Cup cilantro ( fine chopped )

3 Limes ( Juice only )

1 Jalapeno pepper ( fine diced )

Salt & black ground pepper ( to Taste )

½ Tsp. Horseradish

Shrimp Cocktail ( cut into thirds )

5 Shrimp ( whole )

Method:

Combine Calamato juice, horseradish salt, pepper and lime juice.

Add all diced vegetables.

Fold in cut up shrimp.

Arrange in a Margarita glass, garnish with whole shrimp, wedge of lime and a sprinkle of Tajin.

Enjoy with Saltine crackers or tostadas.