Tailgate Treats Recipe: Coctel de Camaron

Recipe provided by Chimera Golf Club
Coctel de Camaron:
1 Avocado ( diced )
1 English cucumber ( diced )
5 Tomatoes ( diced )
½ Cup cilantro ( fine chopped )
3 Limes ( Juice only )
1 Jalapeno pepper ( fine diced )
Salt & black ground pepper ( to Taste )
½ Tsp. Horseradish
Shrimp Cocktail ( cut into thirds )
5 Shrimp ( whole )
Method:
Combine Calamato juice, horseradish salt, pepper and lime juice.
Add all diced vegetables.
Fold in cut up shrimp.
Arrange in a Margarita glass, garnish with whole shrimp, wedge of lime and a sprinkle of Tajin.
Enjoy with Saltine crackers or tostadas.