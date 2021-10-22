Cornish Pasty Co. featured on Tailgate Treats on Las Vegas Now

Cornish Pasties originated in England as a handheld meal for Cornish miners. Traditional cornish pasty fillings include steak, potatoes, swede (rutabaga) and onions. Today the Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas makes delicious pasties including Reuben, cheeseburger and Thanksgiving dinner varieties. They can provide heat and eat pasties that are the perfect addition to your next party.

The Cornish Pasty Co. is located at Charleston & Main in Las Vegas. Their phone number is (702) 862-4538.

