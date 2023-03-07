Las Vegas(KLAS)-He has 11 hit albums, several Grammy’s and he’s hilarious! Rapper T.I. will be doing stand-up this weekend at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. He talked to Mercedes about how he got the comedy bug, who inspired him to give it a try and how he felt about being named one of the greatest rappers of all time.

