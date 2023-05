Las Vegas(KLAS)-The elevated Tiki Bar experience, exclusively at Resorts World, is open and serving up Tiki with a twist. Roqui Theus stopped by to give an inside look at the signature décor and drinks. The extensive cocktail menu features tropical drinks with traditional Tiki Bar favorites, like the jungle bird, the scorpion, and punch bowls.

The Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge is open 5pm – 2am.