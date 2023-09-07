Las Vegas(KLAS)-September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Southern Nevada had its very own pediatric cancer treatment center called Cure 4 The Kids. To support the organization, Cure 4 The Kids invites everyone to participate in the $100,000 “Keep It Local” Challenge.
Fore more information visit: cure4thekids.org
