Las Vegas(KLAS)- They’re calling this year the year of revenge travel! People will finally get back to taking those trips they had planned and put off and are making up for lost time. Roqui Theus speaks to travel expert Melissa Gonzalo for her travel tips with or without a passport and inspiration. Check out @marriottpv @westinvallarta @caribehilton @playalargo on Instagram to learn more about these destinations.