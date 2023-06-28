Doctors at Intermountain Health want people to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke so they can know what to do if someone around them is experiencing symptoms.

Stroke is a term that physicians use when a part of the brain is damaged because of a problem with blood flow. Strokes can happen when:

• An artery going to the brain gets clogged or closes off, and part of the brain goes without blood for too long. This accounts for approximately 85% of strokes.

• An artery breaks open and starts bleeding into or around the brain.

The effects of a stroke depend on several factors including which part and how much of the brain is affected and how quickly the stroke is treated. Some people who have a stroke have no lasting effects. Others lose important brain functions. For example, some people become partly paralyzed or unable to speak. Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the world.

Only around 40 percent of people in the United States can identify the major symptoms of a stroke.

A good way to remember the signs of stroke is by using the acronym BE FAST:

B = Balance – sudden dizziness or loss of balance and coordination

E = Eyes – sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

F = Face – sudden weakness of the face (Does one side of the face droop?)

A = Arm – weakness of an arm or leg

S = Speech – sudden difficulty speaking

T = Time – time the symptoms started

The right treatment depends on what kind of stroke you are having. You need to get to the hospital very quickly to figure this out.

At the hospital, the doctors will do tests to confirm that you are having a stroke and figure out what type of stroke it is. This involves imaging tests such as a CT scan or MRI, which create pictures of the brain. Other imaging tests are used to look at the blood vessels or the heart .

Quick treatment during a stroke is one of the most important factors in determining a good outcome. A stroke occurs when a portion of the brain doesn’t get enough blood for a period of time.

Studies show that for every second someone delays emergency stroke care, it’s associated with 2.2 hours of less healthy life.

Taking your medicines exactly as directed. Medicines that are especially important in preventing strokes include:

– Blood pressure medicines

– Medicines called statins, which lower cholesterol

– Medicines to prevent blood clots, such aspirin or blood thinners

– Medicines that help to keep your blood sugar as close to normal as possible (if you have diabetes)

Making lifestyle changes:

– Stop smoking, if you smoke

– Get regular exercise (if your doctor says it’s safe) for at least 30 minutes a day on most days of the week

– Lose weight, if you are overweight

– Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products, and low in meats, sweets, and refined grains (such as white bread or white rice)

– Eat less salt (sodium)

– Limit the amount of alcohol you drink

– If you are a woman, do not drink more than 1 drink a day

– If you are a man, do not drink more than 2 drinks a day

If you have stroke symptoms that only last a few minutes or hours, you may have had a transient ischemic attack (TIA). Transient symptoms are also worrisome because they may mean that another stroke is likely to occur soon. People should still call 911 and come to the emergency department for rapid evaluation. Quick action may often lead to a quick recovery.

To learn more, visit intermountainnv.org.