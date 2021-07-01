Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Less action, but more heat
Video
Top Stories
2-day blood drive this weekend an opportunity to donate during critical shortage
Video
17 hurt as illegal fireworks explode while being destroyed by bomb squad in Los Angeles
Video
LIVE: Fatal crash closes US95/I-11 southbound at Horizon
Live
Vaccine clinics, incentives encourage Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Less action, but more heat
Video
Top Stories
At least 63 people died in Oregon heat wave, officials say
Top Stories
UPDATE: Cleanup continues in Zion National Park after flash flooding
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 30th
Video
We need the rain, not the flooding
Video
Flash flood warning expires for northeast Clark County; water rescues in Logandale
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Silver Knights
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Wilson leads six in double figures as Aces beat Sparks 99-75
NCAA to allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness
Gallery
A “Taste of Allegiant”: Culinary options you can expect on game day
Video
NCAA clears athletes to earn money from their fame
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Units is a convenient moving & storage service
Video
Top Stories
Sally Reynolds is the Hospice Hero of the Month
Video
Top Stories
Every pet adopted in July through the Nevada SPCA gets a special gift
Video
Steps to follow when choosing Medicare plans
Video
Silver State Schools Credit Union prioritizes people over profit
Video
VJazzy Wellness can help you get your ideal body
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Steps to follow when choosing Medicare plans
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jul 1, 2021 / 05:23 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2021 / 05:23 AM PDT
For more information visit
smalv.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
Coroner: Daniel Halseth was stabbed, cut 70 times
I-Team: DA will not seek death penalty in Terrell Rhodes murder case
Video
I-Team: Man accused of opening fire on Strip speaks out in jailhouse interview
Video
I-Team: Man accused of smearing bacon on Muslim family’s home in reported hate crime
I-Team: Mother facing murder charge; child found in hot room
Video
I-Team: Daughter, boyfriend plead ‘not guilty’ to murder of Daniel Halseth
Video
I-Team: Investigation underway after DPS officer overdoses from fentanyl
Video