Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can step into the “Rarely Seen” at Bally’s Las Vegas! Roqui Theus gave us a look into the new “Rarely Seen” exhibit, a visually stunning immersive exhibit produced by Imagine Exhibitions showcasing 50 of National Geographic’s most extraordinary photographs. The photos and experiences within the exhibit take you on a journey covering Landscapes, Moments and Textures… A great Spring break escape. The exhibition is ongoing and will be open daily at 10 a.m. daily and located on Bally’s lower level. There is paid parking in the lot next to the Bally’s food court or Paris self-parking and locals can park for three hours for free with NV ID.