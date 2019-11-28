Start your holiday shopping with The Writer’s Block

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday shopping season has begun, and books make a great gift for anyone of any age. If you’re not sure where to start looking, downtown Las Vegas has a new book buying experience you can’t miss: Writer’s Block.

The shop touts itself as the only general interest independent store in Southern Nevada. Its selection of works varies for any literary taste. JC Fernandez spoke with co-owner Drew Cohen about all the store has to offer.

Writer’s Block is located at 519 S. 6th Street Ste. 100, and you can contact them for any questions at 702-550-6399. For additional information, please visit Writer’s Block’s website.