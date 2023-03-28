Las Vegas(KLAS)-National Cleaning Week is underway, and Roqui Theus stopped by Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s flagship store to talk about decluttering and donating this season.
By donating your items to GSN you are helping your own household and households in need. You’re also helping fund their train-to-hire programs where people can better themselves and go into careers in the medical and stagehand field.
Here is a list to consider when you’re ready to donate:
Goodwill Accepts:
Electronics
Flat Screen TVs
Small Appliances
Washers and Dryers
Housewares
Lamps
Home & Holiday Decor
Musical Instruments
Sporting Goods
Framed Art
Collectibles
Tools
Clothes
Shoes & Boots
Purses
Jewelry & Accessories
Books
CDs, DVDs & Blu-ray
Games & Toys
Dishes
Furniture
Linens
Goodwill Does Not Accept:
Mattresses
Box Springs
Bed Frames
Waterbeds
Baby Cribs
Playpens
Venetian Blinds
Carpeting
Soiled Furniture
TVs (pre-2005)
Console TVs
VHS & Cassette Tapes
Paint
Fuel
Chemicals
Copy Machines
Medicine
Syringes
Needles
Weapons
Ammunition