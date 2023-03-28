Las Vegas(KLAS)-National Cleaning Week is underway, and Roqui Theus stopped by Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s flagship store to talk about decluttering and donating this season.

By donating your items to GSN you are helping your own household and households in need. You’re also helping fund their train-to-hire programs where people can better themselves and go into careers in the medical and stagehand field.

Here is a list to consider when you’re ready to donate:

Goodwill Accepts:

Electronics

Flat Screen TVs

Small Appliances

Washers and Dryers

Housewares

Lamps

Home & Holiday Decor

Musical Instruments

Sporting Goods

Framed Art

Collectibles

Tools

Clothes

Shoes & Boots

Purses

Jewelry & Accessories

Books

CDs, DVDs & Blu-ray

Games & Toys

Dishes

Furniture

Linens

Goodwill Does Not Accept:

Mattresses

Box Springs

Bed Frames

Waterbeds

Baby Cribs

Playpens

Venetian Blinds

Carpeting

Soiled Furniture

TVs (pre-2005)

Console TVs

VHS & Cassette Tapes

Paint

Fuel

Chemicals

Copy Machines

Medicine

Syringes

Needles

Weapons

Ammunition