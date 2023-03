Las Vegas(KLAS)-Sara Davison, best known as The Divorce Coach, has created revolutionary new ways to cope with break-ups and divorce. She has combined her coaching skills with her own personal divorce experience to create a unique program to help anyone battling a break-up.

Sara is a bestselling author of “Uncoupling – How to Survive and Thrive after Break-Up and Divorce” as well as a podcaster: with her TOP 20 Podcast ‘Heartbreak to Happiness.’