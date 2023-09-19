Las Vegas(KLAS)-Whether you’re more of Posh, Sporty, Scary, Ginger or Scary Spice- you can transport back to the 90’s with The Spice Girls Tribute Show “SPICE WANNABE.”

The interactive concert event, consists of five-part harmonies, original choreography, iconic costumes, British accents, and a stunning “girl power” cast.

“SPICE WANNABE” returned to the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for an open ended run, following a sold-out limited engagement in July. Tickets on sale now at Excalibur.com.