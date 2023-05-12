Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re looking for a unique Mother’s Day gift or date, head to Uncommons in the Southwest area (Durango and the 215). This new 40-acre “Urban Campus” is home to a variety of shops and experiences. Roqui Theus hung out with Uncommons Director of Community & Belonging Amalie Zinsser to learn what they have planned for Mother’s Day weekend, starting with Speakeasy Candle Co. where you can buy and make candles!

For a full list of happenings this weekend and beyond at Uncommons, head to uncommons.com.