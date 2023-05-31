Dr. Lau has taught in the School of Occupational Therapy since the beginning of the program in 2005. She shares her expertise in child-based assessment and treatment in a broad array of child-based topics within the curriculum. She involves students in scholarly projects such as research, systematic reviews, and publication related to children with disabilities. Dr. Lau is board certified in pediatrics through the American Occupational Therapy Association and certified in the Neurodevelopmental Treatment of Children with Neuromotor Disorders. Dr. Lau volunteers at the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation. Also, Dr. Lau is the Vice President of the Nevada Occupational Therapy Association.

Dr. Lau received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Social Work from the University Of California, Berkeley in 1986, her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from San Jose University in 1992, and her Ph.D. in Special Education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2001. Her master’s thesis focused on the use of computer access for individuals with severe physical disabilities, and her dissertation focused on the inclusion of young children with disabilities in the preschool.