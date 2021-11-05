Southwest Medical Associates shares information about Medicare annual enrollment

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Cyber Safe Parents
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Hunger Action Month
In Your Business
BestReviews
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Boulder City police ticket Lamborghini driver for speeding 150 mph
COVID-19 outbreak in Lincoln County shuts down courthouse
“CORALINE” at Faith Lutheran High School
Video
Veterans Day 2021 deals at restaurants and other businesses (working on this – will publish 11/8)
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Great “get outdoors” weather
Video
Top Stories
Above average temps continue with changes coming over the weekend. Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, November 4th
Video
Top Stories
Warm November days roll on
Video
Extra-warm fall days this week
Video
Staying unseasonably mild for the first week of November. Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, November 2nd
Video
Getting more sun back today
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Aviators
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Knights visit Montreal after Marchessault’s 2-goal game
Video shows Ruggs, girlfriend sobbing in shock after deadly fiery crash
Vegas Golden Knights, Sabres reach agreement on Jack Eichel trade
Video
VIDEO: Raiders workout; news conference pending
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Classic Car Show on November 6 with Nostalgia Street Rods
Video
Top Stories
Virtual Bar Crawl
Video
Top Stories
Local Fave is Expanding
Video
Festival of Lanterns
Video
Taste of Red Rock
Video
Get your carpets, floors and upholstery cleaned before the holidays with Zerorez
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank sponsored by Optum Care
JOB BOARD
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Pure Aloha Festival 2021
Top Stories
Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2021
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Southwest Medical Associates shares information about Medicare annual enrollment
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Nov 5, 2021 / 01:46 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2021 / 01:49 PM PDT
How to enroll or make changes to your Medicare plan.
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III being tested for alcohol 4 times per day while on house arrest
Video
Vegas Unsolved: Videos show men casing apartment complex, shooting father of 4 as he left work
Video
I-Team: Uncooperative and incoherent Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs yelled at police, hospital staff after fatal crash; girlfriend tells officers what she remembers
Video
I-Team: Quadriplegic on ventilator says nursing assistant sexually assaulted her for months during baths
Video
I-Team: Police believe Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before crash that killed woman, dog
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh's brother accused of supplying nitrous oxide canisters, alcohol in entrepreneur's final months
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: 'She said that someone told her to be quiet,' 3-year-old at home as killer strangles mother to death
Video
Trending Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows speeding car believed to be Henry Ruggs III moments before the deadly crash
Video
I-Team: Uncooperative and incoherent Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs yelled at police, hospital staff after fatal crash; girlfriend tells officers what she remembers
Video
I-Team: Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III being tested for alcohol 4 times per day while on house arrest
Video
Officers followed procedures when they took Henry Ruggs III home after his release from jail, police say
Vegas Unsolved: Videos show men casing apartment complex, shooting father of 4 as he left work
Video