Las Vegas(KLAS)-Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino will debut its new Skyline Sips wine tasting event on Saturday, May 20 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Guests can sample varietals from renowned winemakers while getting insight from a master sommelier, pairing their selections with items from a grandiose charcuterie display.

Tickets to Skyline Sips are $125 per person plus LET tax. Each ticket includes access to Skyline Sips and all event inclusions. The event is open to guests 21+.