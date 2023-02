Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can get a taste of Japan in Vegas! Libertine Social is hosting a free Shochu roundtable on March 4th from 2-4:30pm. Guests will enjoy a tasting fair and exhibition with 10 Awamori distilleries straight from Japan. Master mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim stopped by to give us a preview. Guests should rsvp via the link in libertine’s Instagram bio (@libertinesocial) By February 28th.