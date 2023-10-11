Las Vegas(KLAS)-We are taking it back to 80s fashion in a Project Nun-Way Charity Fashion Show with none other than, the Sin Sity Sisters. Project Nunway is happening this Saturday at The Sahara. For tickets and more visit sinsitysisters.org.
