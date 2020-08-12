Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Police investigate shooting at Siegel Suites near Twain, Paradise
Top Stories
Counting on the clouds to curb the heat
Video
NV Energy, Las Vegas Valley Water District to restart disconnects for non-payment
Video
Family sues LAPD officer accused of fondling dead woman, showing video to others
Video
Ohio UPS store owner personally drives package to Florida to ensure on-time delivery
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Counting on the clouds to curb the heat
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 11th
Video
Top Stories
Could a hurricane bring us some rain?
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, August 10th
Video
Temps are going back up again
Video
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday evening, Aug. 7, 2020
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Game 1 Recap: Knights beat Blackhawks 4-1
Spring Football League coming to hub in Las Vegas
Lehner to start in net for Golden Knights in Game 1 against Chicago Blackhawks
Video
Back to School: Nevada youth sports will be on overload come 2021
Video
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
The top firefighters in Southern Nevada compete in the Burn Foundation’s Pick Party
Video
Top Stories
Talking health and your immunity system with EatRight.org
Video
Sin City Chronicles looks back at this week in Vegas history
Video
Roqui squares off against The Bento Box Lunch Mom
Video
Dr. Nash is helping people lose weight and has reversed Type 2 Diabetes
Video
En Español
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Drive for Education
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Sin City Chronicles looks back at this week in Vegas history
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Aug 12, 2020 / 06:04 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2020 / 06:04 AM PDT
Whitney Houston and Elvis highlight this week’s events
Trending Stories
Dr Pepper shortage caused by COVID-19
Video
NEW: Nevada reports 18 COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours
Video
Gov. Sisolak signs Senate Bill 4, first-in-the-nation legislation protecting Nevada workers and businesses
Video
Fraud expert talks steps to take in cases of unemployment fraud
Video
Planet 13 awarded dispensary license in lawsuit against Nevada Department of Taxation, will reopen original location