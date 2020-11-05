Skip to content
Silver State Schools Credit Union combines credit & community
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 06:00 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 06:01 AM PST
Learn more at SilverStateCU.com
Nevada General Election Results
Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Nevada claiming voter fraud
Video
Kanye West receives at least 61 thousand votes in the 2020 Presidential Election
Nevada could decide presidential race; state, county election results still not updated
Video
Protests outside Clark County Election Headquarters call for transparency in ballot counting
Video
Live updates: What we know as presidential vote counts move into Thursday
Presumptive winners of CCSD Board of Trustees races face new era of education
Video
Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Nevada claiming voter fraud
Video
Nevada Deputy Sec. of State for Elections confirms there will be no additional results today
Video
Thousands of Nevada ballots uncounted, awaiting vote signature curing
Jehovah’s Witnesses begin global campaign in November, distribute special magazine online and by mail
Video
I-Team: ‘I’m not going to have this taken away from me,’ blind woman from Nevada told she already voted
Video