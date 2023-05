Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Charity Series of Poker is holding the “Shuffle Up and Build” poker tournament to raise funds for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission’s Capital Campaign on May 30th at the Stirling Club in Turnberry Place. Heather Engle, the CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission and the President and Founder of Charity Series of Poker, Matt Stout joined Las Vegas Now to tell us all about it.