Las Vegas(KLAS)-August 17th is National Thrift Shop day, and you’re invited to donate and shop at Goodwill of Southern Nevada. Besides helping your closets, Goodwill also helps the community. As a nonprofit, Goodwill’s mission is to help people get meaningful and local employment through their train-to-hire programs, leading their employees to careers in a variety of industries. Director of marketing and communications, Morgan Waldron, joined Las Vegas Now with some of goodwill’s unique thrifted treasures to talk shopping and giving back.
Shop And Support At Goodwill for National Thrift Shop Day
