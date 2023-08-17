Las Vegas(KLAS)-August 17th is National Thrift Shop day, and you’re invited to donate and shop at Goodwill of Southern Nevada. Besides helping your closets, Goodwill also helps the community. As a nonprofit, Goodwill’s mission is to help people get meaningful and local employment through their train-to-hire programs, leading their employees to careers in a variety of industries. Director of marketing and communications, Morgan Waldron, joined Las Vegas Now with some of goodwill’s unique thrifted treasures to talk shopping and giving back.