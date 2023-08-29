Las Vegas(KLAS)-Naturally, a NBA Hall of Famer is going to put together an all-star line up. “The Event,” presented by the Shaquille O’neal Foundation and Pepsi Stronger Together is on October 7th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This fundraiser benefits The Boys and Girls Club and Communities in schools, and to date, has raised more than $6m. “The Event” includes a private cocktail reception, dinner, and live auction followed by the public performance. Las Vegas now’s Roqui Theus spoke with Shaq about how he continues to go big for the community. Tickets to “The Third Event” start at just $50, and can be purchased via axs.com. for more ticket options and information, head to shaqfoundation.com.