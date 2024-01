Las Vegas(KLAS)-Shaquille O’Neal is headed back to Las Vegas for Big Game Weekend and bringing his larger-than-life personality and over-the-top music festival: Shaq’s Fun House 2024. The event is Taking place on Friday, February 9, 2024 at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $99.99 in very limited quantities and will increase in price as the event nears. A 21 and over event, all tickets and VIP Tables can be purchased online at shaqsfunhouse.com.