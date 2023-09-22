Las Vegas(KLAS)-Standing at thirteen feet tall, twenty seven feet long, and eight feet wide, Monkey Shoulder Whiskey’s Monkey Mixer truck has made its way to Life Is Beautiful. The drums of the Mixer have the capacity to carry the equivalent of 12,000 bottles of Monkey Shoulder Whisky.

It is also equipped to pour custom batched Monkey Shoulder cocktails directly from the truck – perfect for attendees who are interested in tasting multiple cocktails during Cherry Creek! Since its launch, The Monkey Mixer has served around 5K gallons of cocktails, providing over 375k samples to fans, and driving 225K+ miles to reach them! Monkey Shoulder Whiskey Ambassador Anna Mains joined Las Vegas Now to share how festival goers can catch the world’s largest cocktail mixer this weekend.