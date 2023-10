Crab N Spice is a family owned restaurant, now with 2 locations, where diners can experience a different level of seafood boil. On October 20th and 21st, both Crab N Spice locations are donating 10% of their entire sales to American Cancer Society to raise awareness for breast cancer. Crab N Spice owners McMillian and Vilma Latayan are in studio to tell us more.