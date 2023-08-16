Las Vegas(KLAS)-Formal Markets “Andmore,” was welcomed back to town as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years of being “The Wedding Capital of the World,” and as Clark County officially makes September “wedding month.” During Formal Markets, fashion industry professionals and wholesalers gather inside World Market Center to showcase what’s new and trending in formal and bridal wear for the upcoming season. Roqui Theus took us inside the market to hear from the pros, including the beloved tv host of TLC’s “Say Yes To The Dress,” Randy Fenoli, who presented trends and surprises from his very own bridal boutique. Watch to learn how he’s inviting you to “Say Yes To the Cruise” too.

