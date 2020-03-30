Sambalatte at Boca Park is open

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) - As Governor Steve Sisolak continues urging Nevadans to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, 8NewsNow Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum took some time in Friday morning's Good Day Las Vegas newscast to once again break out his flute.

He played our state song, "Home Means Nevada" and repeated the Governor's remarks: "If #HomeMeansNevada to you, please #StayHomeForNevada."