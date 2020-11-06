Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Stream
Election Results
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Political News
News
Local News
National News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
JOB BOARD
Top Stories
A ‘2020 scented’ candle honors lockdown and Tiger King
Top Stories
Tips on dealing with stress brought on by the election and COVID-19
Video
Police investigate stabbing, deadly shooting
Video
What’s Driving You Crazy? – It’s not all about cars in the Centennial Bowl
Video
Unemployment drops to 6.9%, US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Our first real rain in 200 days!
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, November 5th
Video
Top Stories
Do you remember what your umbrella looks like?
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 4th
Video
Record November warmth
Video
Sunshine wins on Election Day!
Video
En Español
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Report: Raiders fined $500K, lose 6th round draft pick due to COVID-19 violations
Video
Derek Carr adds running threat for Raiders this season
Video
Raiders hope to continue road success against LA Chargers
Video
Lifeguard Arena in Henderson to open Nov. 10
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Flu Shot
Salute to Super Heroes
Top Stories
Salute to Superheroes honors Nikki & Jackie
Video
Top Stories
Who pays for repairs in the event of an accident
Video
Friday Health Plans is a simple & affordable health insurance
Video
Sin City Chronicles for the first week of November
Video
Combining golf and Angry Birds at Top Golf
Video
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Pledge
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Community
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Search
Search
Search
Salute to Superheroes honors Nikki & Jackie
salute to superheroes
Posted:
Nov 6, 2020 / 06:31 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2020 / 06:31 AM PST
Learn more about Southwest Medical at
smalv.com
Don't Miss
Nevada General Election Results: Biden’s lead grows by 22K
Live election updates: Biden takes narrow lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Live
Clark County makes up 90% of uncounted NV ballots; next update slated for Friday morning
Video
Election officials worried by threats and protesters
Video
Confounding Democrats, Trump makes inroads with Latinos
Southern Nevada voters weigh in on 2020 election process
Video
Facebook bans big ‘Stop the Steal’ group for sowing violence
Trending Stories
Hey Nevada, why is it taking so long to count these votes?
Video
Nevada Deputy Sec. of State for Elections confirms there will be no additional results today
Video
Nevada lawsuit claims voter fraud, signature verification issues; Democrats call it ‘baseless’
Video
I-Team: ‘I’m not going to have this taken away from me,’ blind woman from Nevada told she already voted
Video
Jehovah’s Witnesses begin global campaign in November, distribute special magazine online and by mail
Video