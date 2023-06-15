Las Vegas(KLAS)-The pioneering and beloved ice cream shop Salt & Straw is bringing their dessert to the desert. Co-founder and Head Ice Cream Innovator Tyler Malek joined Roqui Theus ahead of the grand opening of their first ever Las Vegas location at Uncommons this Friday. Guests can expect to taste their signature flavors, like Pear & Blue Cheese, and Honey Lavender, and a unique offer of Salt & Straw’s recently launched upcycled food series menu. The upcycled food series menu is available all June, and is in partnership with brands focused on reducing food waste in the U.S.