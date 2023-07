Las Vegas(KLAS)-Saint Honore is a destination for celebrities looking for custom donuts made by owner Alexandra Lourdes who shares her creations with her 1.3M followers on TikTok.

Alexandra is an award-winning restaurateur with 6 locations in Las Vegas. Her companies include Cafe Lola, Saint Honore, and 3 Little Chicks. She’s been successful in connecting with fans and customers on her social media channels.