Las Vegas(KLAS)-This weekend is the 5th Annual Run for Hope 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park on Sunday, October 22nd. Dogs are welcome for a fun day that will raise money to support SafeNest emergency shelter and pet services, including onsite pet housing, fostering, offsite kenneling, supplies and health/wellness exams. CEO Liz Ortenburger joined us to tell us all about this fun event for the whole family.