Las Vegas(KLAS)-Rumbazo Fest is a Mexican Independence Day weekend destination! The two-day block party is back in town September 15th and 16th at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Thanks to Altura Presents, the line-up features Latin music stars like Ivy Queen, Jay Wheeler, Gera MX, Guaynaa, Lenny Tavárez and Lunay. New this year, the festival will include performances by regional acts in town as well, including co-founder of Altura Presents, Olivier “DJ Exile” Sanchez. He stopped by Las Vegas Now with the Rumbazo invite.