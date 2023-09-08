Las Vegas(KLAS)-Rumbazo Fest, the Mexican Independence Day block party is taking over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center September 15th and 16th. In its second year, the festival line-up features major Latin artists like Ivy Queen headlining Friday and Jay Wheeler to headline Saturday. There will also be a lowrider show, a tattoo parlor, food trucks from Las Vegas based restaurants, traditional Mexican cuisine, and “Mercado Rumbazo,” where you can shop local vendors. DJ AR joined Las Vegas now to get the party started.