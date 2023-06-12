Las Vegas(KLAS)-The RTC created the Transit Adventure Scavenger Hunt which asks families to answer questions and complete social media challenges while exploring 50 family-friendly destinations for a chance to win prizes.
Families can pick up official forms at 14 participating Library District locations, or they can download the form on the RTC website. For more information visit: rtcsnv.com/transitadventure.
