Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tomorrow (October 14th), Pull for A Cure is back and ready to make an impact in the fight against cancer. You’re invited to join first responders in this effort benefitting the American Cancer Society. Community Ambulance stopped by Las Vegas Now to rope in more teams to play an epic game of Tug-O-War on The Brooklyn Bridge of the New York New York. For more information visit pullforacurelv.org.