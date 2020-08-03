Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
A hot and smoky start to August
Video
Top Stories
Trump calls Nevada’s vote on mail-in election an ‘Illegal late night coup’
What’s Driving You Crazy? – 2 weeks of repaving I-15
Video
California ‘Apple Fire’ spreads to 20K acres, smoke impacts Southern Nevada
Video
Pet adoption fees waived, reduced for ‘Clear the Shelters’ month
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
A hot and smoky start to August
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 31st
Video
Top Stories
Bye-bye sizzling July!
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 30th
Video
Big heat to finish July
Video
Temps keep climbing this week
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
VGK return to the ice this Monday
Video
Aces guard will miss tonight’s game due to “inconclusive positive” COVID-19 result
Golden Knights favorites in latest Stanley Cup odds
VIDEO: Golden Knights prepare for post season 2020
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Gr8 School Supply Drive
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Rooting for the VGK from The Linq Promenade’s Minus5 ICEBAR
Video
Top Stories
New music from Walshy Fire and Jels Quiah
Video
Escape the triple digit heat inside the ICEBAR at the Linq Promenade
Video
Clean air & quality care with Buenos Aires Air Conditioning & Heating
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses the upcoming changes to unemployment benefits
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rooting for the VGK from The Linq Promenade’s Minus5 ICEBAR
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Aug 3, 2020 / 04:57 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2020 / 04:58 AM PDT
Rooting for the VGK from The Linq Promenade’s Minus5 ICEBAR
Trending Stories
NEW: Nevada exceeds 50K COVID-19 cases as more than 1K reported in 24-hour period
‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says
Video
Nevada Democrats, Republicans clash over Voting Rights Bill
Video
EDC Las Vegas 2020 officially postponed to May 2021
Trump calls Nevada’s vote on mail-in election an ‘Illegal late night coup’