ROASTED FRENCH BREAKFAST RADISHES

I love finding the unusual and turning into something that puts a smile on my face and those eating it. Roasted radishes, who knew!! The fact is they are absolutely delicious and such a treat in a way you could never imagine until you make them and enjoy them. This is a great recipe to practice your intuition and your instincts and to rely on your nose and your eyes. Enjoy!

Serves: 6-8

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

• 2 bunches of French radishes

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• ½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°

Wash the radishes and leaves and then trim the leaves to about ½ to 1 inch long.

Slice the radishes in half, length wise. Place the radishes in a pot with a steamer basket and steam till just tender.

Place on a sheet pan covered in parchment paper flat side up and then drizzle or brush olive oil on the top and sprinkle with the salt and pepper.

Let the radishes roast about 20 minutes. And……here is where your instincts and intuition come into play. Soon you will begin to smell the radishes roasting and then your eyes will tell you when they are caramelized to your liking. When you see that they are done. Enjoy!